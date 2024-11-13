Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Soccer-From penalty area poacher to presenter and podcaster, Lineker hit target

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
3 minutes

LONDON (Reuters) – Former England captain Gary Lineker’s soccer career was not so shoddy, but it is his activities off the pitch – from his TV punditry to his own growing podcast empire – that have turned him into a truly national figure.

Which is why the news that Lineker’s 25-year stint as presenter of Match of the Day – the BBC’s flagship soccer highlights show – will come to an end at the conclusion of the current season has been front and back page news across Britain.

“What a Finish” was the banner headline on the front page of The Sun on Tuesday, a phrase often heard during a Lineker’s playing career which began at Leicester City and included stops at Everton, Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur.

Lineker, the archetypal penalty area predator, hung up his boots in 1994 having scored 331 goals in 654 competitive games, including 48 for England which at the time made him the second-highest goal scorer for his country behind Bobby Charlton.

Rather than fade into the shadows, however, Lineker embarked on a media career that has taken him way beyond the realms of soccer, made him a household name and the BBC’s highest-earning presenter.

In a ever-polarised world, he has never been shy of raising his head above the parapet with his observations on issues both in Britain and across the world.

An outspoken voice of the Remain vote during the bruising Brexit times in Britain, Lineker has also voiced support for immigrants and Palestinians – often coming into conflict with the BBC’s impartiality rules.

His presenting skills earned him big-money deals with the likes of BT Sport for their Champions League coverage while in 2014 he established his own aptly named Goalhanger production company.

It produces the highly popular “The Rest Is…” podcasts on topics including Football, History and Politics.

The end of Lineker’s playing career coincided helpfully with the explosion of interest in the Premier League and his path into the media world began as a somewhat wooden radio presenter on BBC Radio Five Live.

Lineker himself describes his early forays into radio were “appalling” and admits to “stumbling” through his early days in front of a TV camera. But the powers that be saw something worth moulding and Linker began to grow into his new career.

His under-stated wit began to surface on the irreverent sports TV series They Think It’s All Over and in 1999 a polished Lineker was entrusted with hosting Saturday night soccer highlights show Match of the Day following the retirement of the much-loved Desmond Lynam.

Lineker’s astute observations and easy banter with the likes of pundits such as fellow former England captain Alan Shearer have helped keep Match of the Day a staple for millions of British households despite almost blanket live TV coverage on subscription platforms.

Increasingly, Lineker expanded his sporting portfolio, heading up the BBC’s golf coverage and he was the face of the corporation’s coverage of the London 2012 Olympics.

He will continue to host the BBC’s FA Cup coverage next season and the BBC’s 2026 World Cup coverage.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Matthew Allen

How can we avoid AI being monopolised by powerful countries and companies?

AI has the potential to solve many of the world's problems. But the wealthiest countries and tech firms may seek to hoard these benefits.

Join the discussion
14 Likes
14 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Zeno Zoccatelli

Have you ever heard anything peculiar about Switzerland that you found interesting?

Is there anything peculiar related to Switzerland that has caught your interest? Share it with us, and we might feature it in an article!

Join the discussion
3 Likes
4 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
325 Likes
206 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR