Soccer-German politician resigns after sex doll post with Nazi logo

This content was published on
1 minute

BERLIN (Reuters) – A local politician in northern Germany who posted a picture of a sex doll with a St Pauli T-shirt and a noose around its neck has stepped down following a wave of criticism.

The posting by Bulent Buyukbayram, a member of the Christian Democrats in the city of Delmenhorst, also showed the words “shit St Pauli” written on the doll’s head, with the letters ‘S’ shaped like the logo of the SS, the Nazis’ main paramilitary force.

Bundesliga club St Pauli, based in Hamburg, said they would consider legal action and Buyukbayram has apologised and stepped down from his local posts.

“It was a stupidity, a mistake,” he told Bild newspaper. “I am getting serious threats. I have apologised to St Pauli.”

Bundesliga club St Pauli are known for having an alternative fan scene and left-wing supporter base.

They are also active with social projects in the community and known for their support for refugees and minorities and projects such as installing beehives in their stadium roof to raise environmental awareness.

