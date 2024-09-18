Soccer-Italian World Cup striker Schillaci dies aged 59

ROME (Reuters) – Former Italy and Juventus striker Salvatore Schillaci, a star of the 1990 World Cup on his home soil, has died at the age of 59, his former club Inter Milan said on Wednesday.

Schillaci led Italy to their third-place finish in 1990, winning the Golden Boot for his six goals during the tournament, including in the semi-final against Argentina and in their third-place victory over England.