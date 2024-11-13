Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Soccer-Manchester United captain Fernandes aids unwell passenger during flight

(Reuters) – Bruno Fernandes has been praised by fellow passengers after the Manchester United player came to the aid of a man who collapsed during a flight to Lisbon on Monday.

Fernandes, who scored one goal and created two more in United’s 3-0 Premier League victory over Leicester City on Sunday, was travelling to Portugal to join the squad for their Nations League matches against Poland and Croatia.

Susanna Lawson, a passenger on the flight, told UK outlet Business Cloud that she heard a shout for assistance after Fernandes had gone to the toilet at the rear of the plane.

“Bruno was holding a gentleman who looked like he was passing out. I don’t know if he lost consciousness or not,” Lawson said.

“There was a spare seat at the back which Bruno helped the gentleman to sit down on. He stayed at the back with them and made sure he was OK.”

Portugal host Poland on Friday before travelling to face Croatia on Nov. 18.

