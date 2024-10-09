Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Soccer-Panathinaikos defender Baldock found dead in swimming pool

ATHENS (Reuters) – The body of British-born Panathinaikos and Greece defender George Baldock was found on Wednesday in a swimming pool at his home in the southern Athens suburb of Glyfada, police sources said.

The cause of death remained unknown.

Police tried cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the 31-year-old former Premier League player but could not revive him and medical emergency units confirmed his death, one police official said.

Baldock, who was of Greek ancestry and was capped 12 times for the country, joined Panathinaikos in May from Sheffield United after the English side were relegated from the top flight.

He also played for lower league sides MK Dons and Oxford United.

