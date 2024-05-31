Soccer-Protesters rally outside Hampden Park before Israel women’s match

reuters_tickers

GLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) – Protesters assembled outside Hampden Park in Glasgow on Friday ahead of Scotland’s Women’s Euro 2025 qualifier versus Israel, demonstrating against Israel’s military operation in Gaza.

About 400 people, some carrying small coffins and Palestinian flags, gathered at the main stand entrance before kickoff, the BBC reported.

The match was delayed to detain a protester who was tied to a goalpost with a bike lock and wearing a black t-shirt that said ‘red card for Israel.’

When the match kicked off demonstrators booed and blew whistles, while fireworks were let off, the BBC said.

A handful of counter-protesters also demonstrated before the match.

The Scottish FA said on May 21 that the match would be played without supporters due to concerns about potential planned disruptions.

The away fixture, due to be played in Hungary on June 4, will also be played behind closed doors.