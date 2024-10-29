Soccer-Reaction to Manchester United sacking manager Ten Hag

(Reuters) – Manchester United have sacked manager Erik ten Hag, with the team languishing 14th in the Premier League table after nine games, the club said in a statement on Monday.

United have appointed their assistant manager and former striker Ruud van Nistelrooy to take over on an interim basis.

Following are quotes and reactions to the announcement.

MANCHESTER UNITED CAPTAIN BRUNO FERNANDES

“Thanks for everything boss! I appreciate the trust and the moments we shared together, I wish you all the best in the future.

“Even knowing the last period hasn’t been great from all of us I hope you fans can keep with you the good things the manager has done for our club!”

SPORTING MANAGER RUBEN AMORIM, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford following Ten Hag’s sacking.

“I’m not going to talk about my future because if I say yes or no, I’ll have to comment (further). I’m very proud to be the coach of Sporting, that’s all,” Amorim told reporters on Monday ahead of their Portuguese League Cup match against Nacional.

UNITED DEFENDER LUKE SHAW

“Days like today are not nice or easy, but I’m grateful for what we achieved together.”

UNITED WINGER ALEJANDRO GARNACHO

“It hasn’t gone as well as we wanted, but I will remember the good times we had together and I wish you all the best in the future. Thank you very much Erik.”

UNITED MIDFIELDER KOBBIE MAINOO

“Thank you for your trust and belief in me, and for giving me the opportunity to play with my boyhood club. I wish you all the best for the future.”

UNITED DEFENDER LISANDRO MARTINEZ

“It’s not the ending we hoped for, and we’re really feeling it because responsibility is always shared. But we hold onto the great memories of Wembley and your passion for United.”

UNITED DEFENDER DIOGO DALOT

“Really sad things didn’t go the way we all wanted boss. Thank you for all you’ve done for me and for this club.”

BRENTFORD MANAGER THOMAS FRANK

“Of course, I feel for Erik. He is a great coach and has a great career. He did a good job at Man United, two trophies in two years (League Cup and FA Cup).

“It’s a non-stop developing world and that is more than acceptable. At these big clubs, there are massive expectations but there has to be a reality check … you feel for guys who lose their jobs and I am sure Erik gave everything.”

FORMER UNITED PLAYER AND SKY SPORTS PUNDIT GARY NEVILLE

“The lack of identity and style is something that has been a mystery for the last two-and-a-half seasons. The recruitment has been awful at times but I believe there are a group of players who can play better than they are.

“Overall, the challenges of the results and performances have meant that the owners have decided to sack him. I don’t think anybody will be truly shocked.”

FORMER UNITED PLAYER AND TV PUNDIT RIO FERDINAND

“Am I surprised? No. They kept the man in charge, season kicks in, I actually thought we were starting to see some new signs in the first two or three games, and then we get beat by Liverpool and never recovered.

“It was like a boxer getting hit and knocked down in the third round and never recovering and getting knocked out, knocked down, every single round on the way to the 12th round.

“And finally, we’re here. The fight’s been called off in the last round for the manager, and I think now we’re going to go for a new direction.”

FORMER LIVERPOOL PLAYER AND TV PUNDIT JAMIE CARRAGHER

“I wouldn’t say I’m sympathetic for Ten Hag, he was given an opportunity to fix what went wrong last season when he shouldn’t have been.

“… I’m not sure what Man United can do right now, I don’t think the fans would buy Gareth Southgate, but I don’t think (ex-Barcelona boss) Xavi would be a bad appointment.

“He’s got huge status as a player, that doesn’t make you a great manager but it does give you instant respect on the training pitch … .”

FORMER ENGLAND PLAYER AND TV PUNDIT ALAN SHEARER

“We were just waiting for it to happen. Even the way he was talking that ‘we’re all on the same page’. Well, they weren’t really on the same page because everyone knew they were talking to (other) managers in the summer.

“If they’re on the same page why on earth are they speaking to managers in the summer? As soon as that came out we all said he was a dead man walking, unfortunately.”

FORMER UNITED PLAYER AND TV PUNDIT ROY KEANE

“In good teams, coaches hold players accountable. In great teams, players hold players accountable.”

FORMER UNITED FORWARD LOUIS SAHA

“We have seen over the weeks, the difficulties in finding any kind of plan, identity, people, connection and it wasn’t working.

“The talent of players saved the situation in some games, but at the end of it, I think it’s totally normal to see this situation.”

FORMER UNITED PLAYER HENNING BERG

“… The best managers are taken. (Thomas) Tuchel just took the England job. Who’s going to come in and you can say is a ‘proven winner’ and who has the experience to guide United from where they are now into the top – it’s one of the most difficult jobs.”

