Soccer-Spain strike late to beat England 2-1 and win Euro 2024

BERLIN (Reuters) – Spain substitute Mikel Oyarzabal slid in for an 86th-minute winner to earn his team a 2-1 Euro 2024 final victory over England on Sunday and a record fourth European crown.

Oyarzabal finished off a break for the winning goal as Spain were crowned champions, having won all seven games they played in the tournament

After an extremely cautious first half where Spain had more possession and their opponents got the only shot on target, it only took two minutes after the restart for the Spaniards to break the deadlock.

Teenager Lamine Yamal found space down the right and delivered an assist for fellow winger Nico Williams to slot before England, who fell behind for the fourth successive game in the tournament, levelled in the 73rd through substitute Cole Palmer.

Oyarzabal, however, denied them their first major international trophy for 58 years.

