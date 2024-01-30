‘Massive’ price increases for video streaming services in Switzerland

Streaming service providers have raised their prices far above inflation rates in Switzerland, says moneyland.ch. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

read aloud pause

X

Online streaming services offered in Switzerland, such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, have bumped up their subscription fees in recent years, in some cases massively, an online price comparison reveals.

This content was published on January 30, 2024 - 14:52

Keystone-SDA

According to data published by Moneyland.ch on Tuesday, sports fans in particular are having to dig deeper to watch games online.

The platform says users of the sports streaming service Dazn have faced the biggest price increase. Moneyland.ch analysis shows that the price of a monthly subscription to Dazn has risen from CHF22 ($25.50) to CHF34.90.

+ Video streaming still popular among Swiss after pandemic peak

For the sports streaming service Swisscom Blue Sport, users now have to pay CHF49.90 a month, or 67% more.

Major online streaming services for series and films also saw prices rise, in some cases sharply. According to Moneyland.ch, other platforms that have substantially raised their prices are Apple TV+ (82%), Disney+ (81%), and Swisscom Blue Sport (67%).

+ Swiss voters decide to impose levy on streaming giants

“The price hikes for streaming subscriptions are massive. Officially, total inflation in Switzerland over the past five and ten years is around 5%. So streaming service providers have raised their prices far above inflation rates,” says Ralf Beyeler a telecoms expert from moneyland.ch.

The strategy employed by video streaming services is to initially offer affordable prices to attract new customers and then follow this up by “massively raising their prices”, he notes.

+ Movie streaming giants gain ground in Switzerland

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative