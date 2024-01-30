‘Massive’ price increases for video streaming services in Switzerland
Online streaming services offered in Switzerland, such as Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video, have bumped up their subscription fees in recent years, in some cases massively, an online price comparison reveals.
According to data published by Moneyland.ch on Tuesday, sports fans in particular are having to dig deeper to watch games online.
The platform says users of the sports streaming service Dazn have faced the biggest price increase. Moneyland.ch analysis shows that the price of a monthly subscription to Dazn has risen from CHF22 ($25.50) to CHF34.90.
For the sports streaming service Swisscom Blue Sport, users now have to pay CHF49.90 a month, or 67% more.
Major online streaming services for series and films also saw prices rise, in some cases sharply. According to Moneyland.ch, other platforms that have substantially raised their prices are Apple TV+ (82%), Disney+ (81%), and Swisscom Blue Sport (67%).
“The price hikes for streaming subscriptions are massive. Officially, total inflation in Switzerland over the past five and ten years is around 5%. So streaming service providers have raised their prices far above inflation rates,” says Ralf Beyeler a telecoms expert from moneyland.ch.
The strategy employed by video streaming services is to initially offer affordable prices to attract new customers and then follow this up by “massively raising their prices”, he notes.
