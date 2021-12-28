2021: a crisis upon a crisis for humanitarian agencies

It’s been a tough year: Covid as well as crises in Afghanistan and in Myanmar, to name but three.

"You see the kind of populist rhetoric, and the xenophobia and racism and so on infecting what were supposedly advanced democracies," Rupert Colville of UN Human Rights tells host Imogen Foulkes.

Despite the grim events of the past year, Geneva-based aid agencies do have hopes for a better year ahead.

"I hope we can see a bit more empathy and compassion from the rest of the world," says Shabio Mantoo of the UN Refugee Agency.

They're joined in the show by regular political analyst, Daniel Warner.

