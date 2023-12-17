2023 was second hottest year on record, says Swiss weather service
The Swiss weather service SRF Meteo says 2023 was the second warmest in Switzerland since records began. Last year was even hotter.
When comparing temperatures in 2023 with those of the 1961-1990 period, temperatures this year were higher than the norm by around 2.5° Celsius, both in the north and south of Switzerland, SRF Meteo said in a press release on Saturday.
+ Switzerland experienced second-warmest October on record
It was only the long cold spell in late autumn that prevented a new annual record from being set.
+ Fourth hottest August recorded in Switzerland
2023 was also a wet year. In Sion, canton Valais, and Elm, canton Glarus, SRF Meteo recorded the second wettest year in over 70 years. In Chur and St Gallen, in eastern Switzerland, the third highest amount of precipitation was recorded.
+ Switzerland experienced hottest, sunniest year ever in 2022
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.