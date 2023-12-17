2023 was second hottest year on record, says Swiss weather service

People cool off at a swimming pool in Lausanne on the shore of Lake Geneva on August 23, 2023. © Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

The Swiss weather service SRF Meteo says 2023 was the second warmest in Switzerland since records began. Last year was even hotter.

When comparing temperatures in 2023 with those of the 1961-1990 period, temperatures this year were higher than the norm by around 2.5° Celsius, both in the north and south of Switzerland, SRF Meteo said in a press release on Saturday.

It was only the long cold spell in late autumn that prevented a new annual record from being set.

2023 was also a wet year. In Sion, canton Valais, and Elm, canton Glarus, SRF Meteo recorded the second wettest year in over 70 years. In Chur and St Gallen, in eastern Switzerland, the third highest amount of precipitation was recorded.

