The number of cases of domestic violence in Switzerland last year increased by 5.8% on the 2009-2013 average. Of the almost 9,400 victims, three-quarters were female.
After declining between 2009-2011, the number of violent offences committed in a domestic setting rose again in 2012 to a total of 16,465, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Tuesday. The most common crimes were rape, deprivation of liberty, threatening behaviour, abuse and sexual coercion.
However, the office believes there is a high number of unreported cases: a survey in 2011 found that only a fifth of victims went to the police.
Around a half of offences were committed within an ongoing relationship while 29% occurred in a relationship that had ended. In 11% of cases, the incident involved a parent and child. Of the 8,953 offenders, 79% were male.
In addition, foreigners are 4.5 times more at risk of domestic violence than Swiss people in a relationship.
