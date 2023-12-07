Accidents in Switzerland: electric scooters are practical but dangerous

An e-scooter course in Lausanne © Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

read aloud pause

X

The number of accidents involving electric scooters has increased 20-fold in a short space of time. The Swiss Accident Insurance Fund (SUVA) expects 3,500 accidents this year.

This content was published on December 7, 2023 - 12:29

Keystone-SDA

Practical, easy to transport and inexpensive to maintain, electric scooters are easy to hire in Switzerland’s major cities. Their many advantages mean that they are very popular with different age groups, SUVA noted on Thursday.

On the other hand, they are contributing to an increase in the number of accidents. According to insurance statistics, almost 2,300 accidents involving these vehicles occurred in 2021. In 2018, only around 100 accidents were recorded.

+ Shared e-bikes and e-scooters ‘do climate more harm than good’

“Since then, the number of accidents has grown exponentially,” writes SUVA, which expects 3,500 accidents involving electric scooters in 2023.

These machines are not very stable, especially in poor weather. It is very important to drive with caution because of the small wheels, high speed and possible steep inclines when cornering, it stressed.

It reminds people not to use e-scooters in pairs, to adapt their driving style, to wear a helmet and no headphones, and to be visible.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative