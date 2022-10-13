Almost four out of ten Swiss residents have migration background

Canton Geneva had the highest proportion of inhabitants with a migration background in 2021, namely 63%. Keystone / Martial Trezzini

The percentage of Swiss residents over 15 with a migration background rose slightly last year to 39%.

Federal Statistical Office figuresExternal link published on Thursday show that 2.9 million permanent residents were of migrant origin in 2021, up 1% on the previous year. This compares with a 0.3% increase between 2019 and 2020.

More than 80% of them (2.3 million people) were born abroad and belong to the first generation of migrants. The rest were born in Switzerland and therefore are considered second-generation migrants.

Of the 2.9 million, 38% have Swiss nationality. The most common foreign nationalities are Italian (10%), German (9%), Portuguese (7%) and French (4%).

Canton Geneva had the highest proportion of inhabitants with a migration background, namely 63%. It was followed by Basel City (54%), Vaud (52%), Ticino (50%), Zurich (44%) and Zug (44%). The lowest percentage was found in Uri (15%).

The term migration background applies to those without a Swiss passport, those who have become Swiss and those who were born in Switzerland to parents who were born abroad.





