Almost four out of ten Swiss residents have migration background
The percentage of Swiss residents over 15 with a migration background rose slightly last year to 39%.This content was published on October 13, 2022 - 17:15
Federal Statistical Office figuresExternal link published on Thursday show that 2.9 million permanent residents were of migrant origin in 2021, up 1% on the previous year. This compares with a 0.3% increase between 2019 and 2020.
More than 80% of them (2.3 million people) were born abroad and belong to the first generation of migrants. The rest were born in Switzerland and therefore are considered second-generation migrants.
Of the 2.9 million, 38% have Swiss nationality. The most common foreign nationalities are Italian (10%), German (9%), Portuguese (7%) and French (4%).
Canton Geneva had the highest proportion of inhabitants with a migration background, namely 63%. It was followed by Basel City (54%), Vaud (52%), Ticino (50%), Zurich (44%) and Zug (44%). The lowest percentage was found in Uri (15%).
The term migration background applies to those without a Swiss passport, those who have become Swiss and those who were born in Switzerland to parents who were born abroad.
