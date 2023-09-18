Almost tonne of rubbish pulled from Lake Geneva
The people of Geneva once again rolled up their sleeves to collect rubbish in and around Lake Geneva this weekend. Some 950kg of rubbish was recovered, the organisers announced on Sunday evening.
For the 31st time, volunteers took part in this initiative by the aqua-diving association “Genève action lac propre”, supported by donations, the canton and local authorities. There were 150 participants, down on previous years. The lower attendance was reflected in the volume recovered, which in recent years has been well over a tonne.
+ Why don’t the Swiss recycle more plastic?
Despite this, “the results of this collection are unfortunately still as impressive as ever”, say those in charge of the scheme. The haul included 485kg of cans, almost 250kg of glass bottles and almost the same volume of PET bottles. But in addition to these regulars, the search always turns up a few treasures.
Treasures
This year, participants collected a washing machine drum, ten car tyres, two computers and thousands of cigarette butts. They worked both by diving into the lake and by walking along the shore.
On Saturday evening a film about 30 years of cleaning up the lake was shown.
On Sunday the mayor of Geneva, Alfonso Gomez, and the head of the cantonal police, Monica Bonfanti, took part in the official ceremony. There were also entertainment stands to raise public awareness of the importance of this initiative.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them here.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.