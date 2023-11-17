Amnesty criticises pre-Christmas demo ban in Swiss capital

A pro-Palestinian demonstration in Bern on October 14, 2023. Keystone / Marcel Bieri

read aloud pause

X

Amnesty International has sharply criticised a de facto ban on protests in the Swiss city of Bern until Christmas.

This content was published on November 17, 2023 - 16:13

Keystone-SDA

According to the human rights organisation, a ban on large demonstrations in the city centre by the local city authorities, which has been in force since Friday, violates international law standards.

The Swiss section of Amnesty International issued a statement on Friday expressing its concerns about the recklessness with which the Bernese authorities are restricting people's freedom to demonstrate. The authorities have various instruments at their disposal to respond to real threats, it says.

“Obstructing peaceful demonstrations - also in connection with the conflict in the Middle East - on the grounds that the agenda for maintaining security is full is a violation of human rights," Alicia Giraudel, a lawyer at Amnesty International Switzerland, declared.

+ Swiss fears of violence and anti-Semitism at Palestine protest rallies

Banning large political demonstrations for several weeks is a serious infringement of the right to demonstrate. Any restriction that deviates from human rights obligations must be justified. It must have a legal basis, be necessary and proportionate and pursue a legitimate aim, says Amnesty.

Reasons such as obstructing traffic and disrupting the daily lives of citizens do not fulfil the criteria set out in international law standards for justifying restrictions on freedom of assembly, the group continued.

+ Rise in anti-Semitic incidents in French-speaking Switzerland

On November 8, the Bern city government announced that it no longer wanted any large demonstrations or parades in the city centre from November 17 to 24 December 24. Smaller demonstrations could still be authorised in the city centre. Other locations in the city centre are also possible for demonstrations.

Bern’s security director, Reto Nause, defended the decision by saying the city had recently approved three pro-Palestinian rallies, which had been accompanied by a large police contingent.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work

This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative