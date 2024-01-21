Around 2,000 demonstrators in Geneva call for ceasefire in Gaza

The protesters criticised Western arms deliveries to Israel, in particular, and demanded that the Swiss Army break off all contact with the Israeli Defence Force. © Keystone / Martial Trezzini

Demonstrators expressed solidarity with Palestinians at a rally in Geneva on Saturday and called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

The demonstration was organised by the BDS Movement (Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions), a non-violent Palestinian-led movement which is calling for a boycott and sanctions against Israel. Many participants carried Palestinian flags or wore a traditional black and white Palestinian scarf.

Accompanied by a relatively large police contingent, the demonstrators marched through shopping streets and then crossed the Mont-Blanc Bridge, which caused considerable traffic disruption.

The demonstrators pointed to the high number of civilian casualties since the start of the Israeli military operation in the Gaza Strip. Israel began the operation after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel last October 7.

The protesters criticised Western arms deliveries to Israel, in particular, and demanded that the Swiss Army break off all contact with the Israeli Defence Force.

