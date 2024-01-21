Basel EuroAirport closed due to bomb threat

Last October, a series of fake bomb threats were made at EuroAirport. As a result, the airport had to be temporarily evacuated. © Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

The EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse was closed on Sunday morning due to a bomb threat. The terminal was evacuated, the EuroAirport website announced.

The prefecture of the Haut-Rhin department in Upper Alsace, France, announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the EuroAirport, on the border with Switzerland, would remain closed until at least 9.30 am.

Flight operations have been temporarily suspended, according to the airport website. Access to the airport has not been possible since shortly before 6am.

Last October, a whole series of false bomb threats were made at EuroAirport. As a result, the airport had to be temporarily evacuated.

