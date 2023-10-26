Basel EuroAirport undergoes fourth bomb alert evacuation in one week
The Basel-Mulhouse airport (also known as EuroAirport) was evacuated again on Thursday due to a bomb threat. This is the fourth such alert in seven days. Air traffic has been disrupted, the airport said on X (formerly Twitter).
The EuroAirport, located near Basel on French territory, had already been evacuated last Thursday, Friday and Tuesday due to bomb threats, all of which turned out to be false. Several French airports have been the target of bomb threats for over a week.
According to French Transport Minister Clément Beaune, the bomb threats against airports in France originated from an e-mail address in Switzerland. France has raised its bomb alert level to its highest since the murder on October 13 of a teacher at a secondary school in Arras by a young man claiming to be a member of the Islamic State terrorist organisation.
