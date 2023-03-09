Basel police use rubber bullets to break up women’s demo
Police in northwest Switzerland used rubber bullets to break up an unapproved demonstration that took place in the city of Basel on Wednesday night to mark International Women’s Day.
Several hundred people gathered in central Basel to take part in the “Queer Feminist Day of Struggle” protest.
A large police contingent initially blockedExternal link the demonstrators at Barfüsser Square, but the participants regrouped at another location at around 7.15pm. Clashes broke out when police blocked the protesters again, leading to the use of rubber bullets by officers.
Police questioned a total of 215 people. The operation ended around midnight with no reported injuries or damage to property. Basel cantonal police had been warned in advance of potential riots linked to the protest.
Unauthorised women’s demonstrations also took place in Bern and Winterthur on Wednesday but went off peacefully. Around 500 people marched through the Swiss capital’s streets, while around 200 people gathered in Winterthur.
Other events took place across Switzerland on the occasion of International Women's Day.
Around 2,000 people met in Lausanne and 1,500 in Geneva to mark the event. Other events were organised in Fribourg, Neuchâtel, Delémont St Gallen and Schaffhausen.
