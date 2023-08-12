Body of missing Italian skier found near Zermatt

View towards the Klein Matterhorn and Trift Glacier above Zermatt, July 2022. © Keystone / Christian Beutler

read aloud pause

X

The remains of an Italian skier who went missing in Zermatt in 2019 have been found on the Klein Matterhorn in the Swiss Alps, according to the Valais cantonal police.

This content was published on August 12, 2023 - 13:48

Keystone-SDA/sb

The 63-year-old Italian man had gone missing while ski touring in the Klein Matterhorn area on March 28, 2019. A search was launched at the time when he did not return.

The man’s remains and equipment were discovered by walkers after being freed from the melting snow and ice and were picked up by helicopter, the police saidExternal link on Friday, confirming an earlier report by Blick.ch.

The Valais cantonal pollce maintain a list of over 300 missing people in the region that dates back to 1925.

+ Remains of long-lost German alpinist found on Swiss glacier

There was speculation that the body may have belonged to Karl-Erivan Haub, boss of the German family group Tengelmann, who disappeared in the Klein Matterhorn region on April 7, 2018.

As a result of global warming, more and more glaciers are retreating in Switzerland and objects, remains, but also people are being discovered.

On July 28 Valais police announced that the remains of a 38-year-old German alpinist who went missing while hiking near Zermatt in 1986 were found on a glacier.

Similarly, on July 12 on the Théodule glacier, in southern Switzerland, climbers discovered human remains and several pieces of equipment.

+ Skeletal human remains found in southern Swiss Alps

Some experts believe that more and more bodies and objects will emerge on Swiss glaciers as the huge ice sheets continue to retreat at an accelerating rate.

Articles in this story More human remains and objects emerge as glaciers retreat

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative