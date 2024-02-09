British skier dies in accident in southern Switzerland
A 47-year-old British tourist died in a skiing accident near Champéry in Valais on Wednesday, according to cantonal police.
The man was one of two skiers who were on a closed slope with a snowboarder in the Portes du Soleil ski area on Wednesday morning. According to police, the accident occurred around 9.45am.
The two skiers and a snowboarder were skiing on the Chavannettes slope, which was closed at the time due to ice. For unknown reasons, one of them fell and slid several hundred meters down the steep slope.
Despite initial medical treatment, the 47-year-old from Great Britain died at the scene of the accident.
+ Read more: how fast are skiers on Swiss slopes?
In a statement on Thursday, cantonal police warned of dangers in ski areas. Ski slopes are marked to make the respective level of difficulty of the runs visible. The different colours are primarily to be understood as recommendations, it was said. The personal responsibility of each individual is therefore paramount on the slopes.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.