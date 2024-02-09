British skier dies in accident in southern Switzerland

An off-piste area in Champéry, southern Switzerland. Keystone / Alessandro Della Bella

A 47-year-old British tourist died in a skiing accident near Champéry in Valais on Wednesday, according to cantonal police.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

The man was one of two skiers who were on a closed slope with a snowboarder in the Portes du Soleil ski area on Wednesday morning. According to police, the accident occurred around 9.45am.

The two skiers and a snowboarder were skiing on the Chavannettes slope, which was closed at the time due to ice. For unknown reasons, one of them fell and slid several hundred meters down the steep slope.

Despite initial medical treatment, the 47-year-old from Great Britain died at the scene of the accident.

+ Read more: how fast are skiers on Swiss slopes?

In a statement on Thursday, cantonal police warned of dangers in ski areas. Ski slopes are marked to make the respective level of difficulty of the runs visible. The different colours are primarily to be understood as recommendations, it was said. The personal responsibility of each individual is therefore paramount on the slopes.

