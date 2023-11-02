Burn-out among Swiss workers reaches all-time high

More than one in three workers say they are often or very often too exhausted to look after their private affairs. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

A record 50% of workers in Switzerland are not afraid of losing their jobs. Nevertheless, burnout is at an all-time high, says the Working Conditions Barometer 2023.

This content was published on November 2, 2023 - 14:21

Keystone-SDA

More than 820,000 people are considering changing jobs because of stress and psychological strain at work, compared to 650,000 in 2022, says the barometer, published on Thursday by Travail.Suisse, an independent umbrella organisation for employees, and the Bern University of Applied Sciences.

More than one in three workers say they are often or very often too exhausted to look after their private affairs, a record proportion that has already been rising in recent years.

On the other hand, thanks to the low unemployment rate and the marked shortage of labour, workers consider their chances of finding a new job to be very good.

The representative survey of 1,500 people aged between 16 and 64, carried out since 2015, also shows that employers are not investing enough in training. In addition, a growing proportion of employees believe that equal pay is not respected in their company.

