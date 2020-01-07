Navigation

The Swiss Connection Calling all podcast fans

Every few weeks we produce The Swiss Connection, a podcast where we talk to a variety of newsmakers based in Switzerland as well as Swiss nationals living abroad.

To ensure that you don’t miss the next episode, subscribe to The Swiss Connection on a platform such as Apple Podcastsexternal link, PlayerFMexternal link or Spotifyexternal link.

​​​​​​​Some recent episodes:

Podcast Learning life skills at the circus

Swiss equilibrist Meret Ryhiner “ran away with the circus” in 1979. Now she’s a much-loved mentor New Orleans.

