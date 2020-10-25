Canton boosts anti-Covid measures, fears situation getting ‘out of control’

More mask wearing from Monday in canton Appenzell Outer Rhodes © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Canton Appenzell Outer Rhodes has became the latest canton to announce new anti-corona measures, with a plan along the lines of a government proposal leaked over the weekend.

This content was published on October 25, 2020 - 13:17

Appenzell Outer Rhodes/Keystone-SDA/SonntagsZeitung/Blick/ilj

The canton said in a statement on Sunday that the number of cases and hospitalisations due to Covid-19 “were rising drastically, the situation in the canton, as well as in the country, is at risk of getting out of control”.

“This is why the Appenzell Outer Rhodes’ government has introduced measures earlier than proposed on a federal level.”

Cantons are currently in charge of Covid restrictions in Switzerland, although the government plans to announce national measures on Wednesday.

The canton has extended mask wearing to outdoor areas of institutions and companies (like shops, theatres, restaurants) from Monday, in addition to publicly accessible indoor areas. Masks will also have to be worn in waiting areas and on platforms for public transport. Masks will have to be worn at work.

Discos will be closed, events with more than 50 people banned as will private events with friends and family that have more than 15 people. Choir concerts and practice is also to be stopped.

“Every day that these new measures are in place helps to ensure that hospital capacity won’t become overloaded in a short time,” the statement added.

Cantons, government

The measures come as the Valais cantonal government president Christophe Darbellay warned in a Sunday newspaper interview that hospitals in his canton, one of the most strongly affected, were at risk of being overwhelmed. He called for more government measures and funding.

The number of new Covid-19 cases in Switzerland has risen sharply in recent days. A total of 6,634 new cases – a record – were reported on Friday.

Many Swiss cantons imposed additional drastic measures on Friday to combat the virus, which have come into force over the weekend. This follows the Swiss government’s announcement of several national measures on October 18, like the compulsory wearing of masks in public buildings. The government is due to set out further measures on October 28.

An outline of these new measures was published in the Blick newspaper on Saturday. They are said to include extending obligatory mask wearing to outside in residential areas, limiting events to 50 people, closing restaurants from 10pm to 6am and moving universities back to distance learning.

There has not been as yet any official confirmation as to the content.