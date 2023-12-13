Covid-19 wave causes spike in hospital admissions in Switzerland

© Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Covid-19 and other respiratory viruses are circulating again in Switzerland and putting hospitals under pressure.

Switzerland is in the midst of a strong Covid-19 wave, according to the Federal Office of Public Health. SARS-CoV2 is currently circulating the most widely in Switzerland, followed by rhinoviruses, RS viruses and influenza, the FOPH told Keystone-ATS news agency.

Since Tuesday, it is compulsory to wear a protective face mask at Lausanne University Hospital (CHUV) and the Neuchâtel Hospital Network (RHNe).

At this time of year, hospitals usually witness a rise in the number of patients. But certain institutions have reported a particularly tense situation at the moment.

The paediatric units of Fribourg Hospital (HFR) and the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG) have had to make a number of transfers because of the influx of new patients. Valeria Rincon-Cimorelli, head of the paediatric clinic at HUG, said: “If a child needs to be hospitalised, we will find a place or at worst, we will transfer them to another hospital.”

The RHNe decided to postpone several surgical operations due to a lack of beds because several patients require isolation. “During this winter period, it is a situation that we often observe… but this year, we are still dealing with a conjunction of the presence of viruses,” Muriel Desaulles, president of the RHNe board of directors, told Swiss public radio RTS. Compared to last year, there are more cases, she added.

More people are wearing masks. Two weeks ago, the Biel Hospital Center reintroduced mask-wearing. At the CHUV and RHNe, all visitors and patients must wear masks in care areas. From Thursday, HUG will take similar measures.

Wave of Covid-19 in Switzerland

According to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), Switzerland is in the midst of a wave of Covid-19. The wave began in August and intensified at the beginning of November. The latest figures indicate a further increase at a high level.

Currently, SARS-CoV2 is circulating the most in Switzerland, followed by rhinoviruses, RS viruses and influenza, according to FOPH. Switzerland is at the start of a flu epidemic, FOPH says.

Outpatient consultations in Switzerland and Liechtenstein have registered an increase in respiratory infections since the start of the season, it adds.

