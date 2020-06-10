Coronavirus: the situation in Switzerland

The re-opening of the Petit-Saconnex mosque in Geneva on June 1, after measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 were relaxed. (Keystone/Salvatore Di Nolfi)

Switzerland is gradually easing unprecedented Covid-19 restrictions in a bid to avoid further damage to the economy. This is where things stand and the latest on the measures in place.

The country has been gradually loosening coronavirus-related restrictions. The “extraordinary situation” will be officially lifted June 19.

Public and private events of up to 300 people are permitted as of June 6, and gatherings of up to 30 people are allowed from May 30.

Restrictions on restaurants were further lifted on June 6, and zoos, theatres, cinemas and campgrounds also re-opened on that date.

The government plans to re-open its borders with Germany, Austria and France on June 15 but is holding off on opening borders to Italy.

The aim is to restore freedom of movement with other Schengen zone countries by July 6. A decision on allowing non-European travellers entry into the Schengen Zone will also be made on the same date.

Hair stylists, physiotherapists, florists and garden/DIY stores re-opened on April 27. Additional businesses and schools re-opened on May 11. All religious services and celebrations are permitted again since May 28.

The government still urges the population to follow social distancing and hygiene recommendations. There is no obligation to wear face masks in public.





The government approach to loosening the lockdown is based on a number of factors and expert recommendations aimed at protecting the public. The economy is also a consideration.

Smaller private and public events of up to 300 people, as well as spontaneous gatherings for groups of up to 30 people, have been allowed since June 6. Restaurants hosting groups of four people or more must take the number of one of the parties present so that contact tracing is possible in case of a coronavirus outbreaks.

To protect staff during the phase-out of lockdown measures, employers must adapt the work environment or allow those at especially high risk to work from home. High-risk persons can refuse to work and be entitled to leave with pay.

On the political front, people's initiatives and referendum requests resumed on June 1. The collection of signatures in public spaces is allowed provided that protective measures are put in place.

Supermarkets and pharmacies remained open throughout the crisis. On April 27, businesses such as salons, florists and DIY shops were allowed to re-open with precautionary measures in place, such as the use of face masks.

The second phase began on May 11, when compulsory schools re-opened, as well as all shops and restaurants with tables of four or fewer. Public transport returned to the standard timetable, with the recommendation that people wear face masks at rush hour.

The government confirmed on May 27 it was planning to re-open its borders with Germany, Austria and France on June 15, if the evolution of the pandemic allows. However, it deems it too early to re-open its border with southern neighbour Italy.

Events with more than 1,000 people – notably festivals and sporting events – will not be allowed until the end of August at the earliest. Many of Switzerland’s biggest business and cultural events have been cancelled or postponed.





Switzerland has had around 30,000 cases and about 1,900 deaths. Cantons Ticino, Vaud, Geneva and Valais are the hardest hit. The rate of new coronavirus cases, however, began to slow over around mid-April, and with it the number of people admitted to hospitals.

With thousands of tests being carried out per day, Switzerland has one of the highest per-capita rates of testing in the world. On May 29, the first Covid-related child fatality was reported, a newborn infant.

The government adopted an extended testing strategy along with a contact tracing concept as it moved to ease social distancing measures.

However, it has decided not to impose a general obligation to wear protective face masks. Instead it recommends that people wear them when social distancing is not possible. This may include when travelling on public transport. Retail customers may also be asked to wear masks as a protective measure when visiting shops.

In addition to wearing masks when keeping a distance of two metres is not possible, the Swiss Federal Railways and the Postal Bus service recommend avoiding public transport at rush hour and to travel only when necessary.





The armed forces said they would be buying up to 100 million masks, which will be sold to retailers at purchasing price. The government has a budget of up to CHF400 million ($412 million) to provide different types of masks, but it is the responsibility of hospitals, companies and private households to ensure a stock.

The country's public health authorities continue to recommend that people work from home when possible and to follow hygiene and social distancing recommendations as the country re-opens shops, restaurants and schools.

People found ignoring the social distancing rule faced a fine of up to CHF100. But the government rescinded the regulation at the end of May.

The government has maintained that daily supplies of medicine and food are guaranteed. Authorities, however, rationed some common painkiller and anti-fever drugs to prevent panic buying.

Financial relief measures

In total, the government has set aside more than CHF65 billion to support the economy. On April 3 it announced it was doubling to CHF40 billion the amount of emergency loans available to struggling companies. It has since presented a plan to offer additional loans totalling up to CHF154 million for start-up companies.

Parliament has voted to approve the multi-billion franc bailout package.

The promised economic package provides relief for companies with liquidity problems to obtain transitional bank loans. Companies hit by the crisis will be able to defer payment of social insurance contributions temporarily and without interest. These measures also apply to self-employed persons whose turnover has fallen.

The government is also throwing a lifeline to businesses threatened by bankruptcy. Firms can delay declaring their financial difficulties to the courts, with smaller companies being given at least a three-month grace period to pay off their debts.

There is also money to cover the imposition of short-time work at firms while other funds have been set aside for hardship loans and to support specific sectors such as event management.

Partial unemployment claims have increased sharply due to the pandemic and are expected to continue to rise. In early April, almost a quarter of the Swiss working population (1.3 million people) was on short-time work, according to SECO.

On May 20 the government agreed an additional CHF14.2 billion in financing for unemployment insurance, announcing it would begin easing out extraordinary Covid-19 measures granting unemployment and short-term work benefits to more people. the funds were confirmed by parliament during the summer session. Exceptional claims to short-term work for self-employed and people in similar situations, as well as for apprentices, would lapse at the end of May, it said, and short-term work claims would once again need to be registered in advance.

Following concerns voiced by the sports sector, the government announced it was allocating CHF500 million for sports leagues, associations and organisations in the country. Among the biggest beneficiaries are the professional football and hockey leagues, which could receive as much as CHF350 million to shore up the 2020-2021 season.

Finance Minister Ueli Maurer warned that the shutdown of the Swiss economy could result in a deficit of up to CHF40 billion this year.

Various research institutes and banks are predicting a recession for 2020, followed by a recovery in 2021 – if the virus situation is resolved in the coming months.

Switzerland announced a CHF400 million aid package to developing countries. Half of the funds would go to the Geneva-based International Committee of the Red Cross as an interest-free loan, said Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis. Funds would also be provided to the International Monetary Fund and other international organisations helping developing countries during the crisis.

A return to border controls and entry restrictions

On March 25 the Swiss government imposed entry restrictions on residents of all Schengen and non-Schengen states. Two days later, military police officers and a militia battalion were sent to the borders to support the Federal Customs Administration.



Reactions to coronavirus across Switzerland:

Most pools opened on June 8. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex) Keystone / Anthony Anex

Lighting up Grossmünster: A light installation by Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter illustrates the joy of the Reformed Church in canton Zurich, which was allowed to restart services at Pentecost on May 30. (Keystone/Alexandra Wey) Keystone / Alexandra Wey

Street art in Geneva on May 25, 2020 (Stephan Torre / Keystone) Stephan Torre / Keystone

A model of Locarno's Piazza Grande during the annual film festival, which has been cancelled due to Covid-19. However, the 'Swissminiatur' park in Ticino is open again. May 24, 2020 (Alessandro Crinari/Keystone) Alessandro Crinari/Keystone

Disinfectant was made available for people attending the first farmers' market of the year in St Gallen, in eastern Switzerland, May 15, 2020. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller) Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

A protective face mask on the road in Lausanne on May 11. (Keystone/Leandre Duggan) Keystone / Leandre Duggan

A teacher wears a protective face mask at a primary school in Morges, western Switzerland, on May 11. Swiss primary and secondary schools re-opened with half of the students during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone). Laurent Gillieron/Keystone

Surprise bouquets were delivered to an old people's home in Lucerne for Mother's Day on May 8, 2020. (Keystone / Urs Flüeler) Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Preparations are in full swing for shops and restaurants that are reopening next Monday, May 11. This includes indicators on the pavement to help customers keep their distance from one another. (Keystone / Urs Flüeler) Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Preparations on May 5 for the re-opening of department stores and restaurants on May 11. Classroom teaching at primary and lower secondary schools will again be permitted. Shops, markets, museums, libraries and restaurants will be able to re-open under strict compliance with precautionary measures. (Keystone/Alexandra Wey) Keystone / Alexandra Wey

On May 4, the day the Swiss parliament re-opened, people demonstrating in support of #4m2, calling for a "local and sustainable humanist revival" (Keystone/Laurent Gillieron) Keystone / Laurent Gillieron

Parliamentarian Sandra Sollberger on the first day of parliament's extraordinary session on the coronavirus crisis in an exhibition hall at the Bernexpo in Bern, May 4, 2020. In order for parliament to comply with government social distancing and hygiene rules, the extraordinary session is taking place at the Bernexpo convention centre rather than at the Federal Palace. (Keystone/Alessandro della Valle) Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

For Labour Day they couldn't take to the streets, but they could still make a lot of noise. Zurich on May 1, 2020. (Keystone / Alexandra Wey) Keystone / Alexandra Wey

Observing social distancing regulations, the Zug cantonal parliament meets in a school gym, April 30. (Keystone/Urs Flüeler) Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Teacher Christophe Blanc gives an economics lesson in front of pictures of his students at the private school “Ecole Ardevaz” on April 29, 2020. (Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott) Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

Four people keeping their distance while walking past rapeseed fields in Daillens near Lausanne on April 26, 2020 (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone). Laurent Gillieron/Keystone

A symbolic demonstration in Zurich during the coronavirus crisis on the occasion of the international climate strike, April 24, 2020. (Keystone/Alexandra Wey). Keystone / Alexandra Wey

Ischa, the clown from circus Mugg, performs for residents of a retirement home in Canton Glarus during the coronavirus crisis. April 22, 2020. (Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller) Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

Every evening at 7pm, David Reimann of the Alphorn Association Kriens-Pilatus blows his alphorn on his balcony as a sign of gratitude for all the people working to fight the coronavirus pandemic. April 21, 2020. (Keystone/Urs Flüeler) Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Normally a highlight of the Zurich event calendar, the Sechseläuten parade and festivities were cancelled this year. Pictured is Sechseläutenplatz on April 20. (Petra Orosz/Keystone) Petra Orosz/Keystone

Beatrice Panero, dancer and permanent member of the dance company of Konzert Theater Bern, trains in her apartment in Boll on Saturday, April 18, 2020. (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone) Peter Klaunzer/Keystone

Baggage trolleys at Zurich airport on April 17 stand unused, as the number of flights taking off has dwindled to a bare minimum. (Keystone/Ennio Leanza) Keystone / Ennio Leanza

Garden centres are preparing to reopen on April 27, 2020, after the gradual relaxation of anti-virus restrictions, which was presented on April 16. (Keystone / Ennio Leanza) Keystone / Ennio Leanza

People fishing on Lake Brienz (Brienzersee) during the coronavirus pandemic on April 12, 2020. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex) Anthony Anex/Keystone

The northern entrance to the Gotthard tunnel. Authorities urged Swiss residents not to travel to holiday homes in the south during the Easter break. (Keystone / Urs Flüeler) Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Lonely lecture: Physicist Thomas Ihn gives an online class at the Swiss Federal Technology Institute ETH Zurich on April 8. (Keystone /Alexandra Wey). Keystone / Alexandra Wey

A woman from Zug makes protective face masks out of pieces of material on April 6, 2020 (KEYSTONE/Alexandra Wey). Alexandra Wey/Keystone

A couple meets at the border between the German city of Constance and Kreuzlingen in Switzerland on Sunday, April 5, 2020. After people met at the first fence installed at the border and failed to comply with social distancing measures imposed, a second border fence was installed. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Keystone) Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

Monica is on the phone through a window with her 88-year-old mother Giuseppina, on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at the Serena nursing home in Lugano. They are avoiding direct contact due to the coronavirus. [KEYSTONE/Ti-Press/Davide Agosta] Keystone / Davide Agosta

A man is registered for receiving a test at the new coronavirus drive-through testing facility in the capital, Bern on April 2. (Keystone / Peter Klaunzer) Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

The Meier nursery near Zurich disposes of and composts the cultivated flowers and seedlings that could not be sold during the coronavirus pandemic on March 31. (Keystone/Ennio Leanza) Keystone / Ennio Leanza

A playground at a school in Eggerstanden in northeastern Appenzell on March 30, which has been closed as a result of the virus. (Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller) Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

A woman wearing protective face mask pulls a trolley with food shopping in an empty commercial street during the state of emergency of the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Saturday, March 28, 2020. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone) Laurent Gillieron/Keystone

People participate from their balconys in the first “balcony party” organized by Swiss radio station Couleur 3, Geneva, Saturday March 28, 2020. (Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi) Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

Using a 'Milchtrichter' or dairy funnel, Pastor Christoph Sigrist sends his blessing to the residents of Zurich from one of the two towers of the city's Grossmünster church, March 27, 2020. (Keystone/Ennio Leanza) Keystone / Ennio Leanza

Food distribution at the Stiftung Suchthilfe charity in St. Gallen, 26 March 2020. Its street kitchen is closed, but food and groceries are distributed to those in need from a safe distance. (KEYSTONE/Gian Ehrenzeller) Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

An extended emergency department in the Perioperative Anaesthesia Holding Area at Basel Country Canton Hospital (KSBL) in Binningen, on Thursday 26 March 2020 (KEYSTONE/Georgios Kefalas) Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

The Matterhorn in Zermatt, canton Valais, has been illuminated by Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter. The illumination is taking place every day between sunset and 11 pm from March 24 to April 19, 2020, as a sign of hope and solidarity during the corona crisis (Frank Schwarzbach / Zermatt Tourism) Frank Schwarzbach / Zermatt Tourism

The statue of Freddie Mercury in Montreux wearing a surgical mask and a sign saying "stay home" on March 23. (Keystone/Jean-Christophe Bott) Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

A soldier during health and medical exercises conducted on March 21, before deployment at public hospitals. (Jean-Christophe Bott / Keystone) Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

"We have to take this incredibly seriously." With these words, Roger Federer on Instagram called on the population to fight the coronavirus together. Federal Councillor Alain Berset had launched a social media challenge in the fight against corona. March 21, 2020. (Keystone/Peter Klaunzer) Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

The motorway service areas are now also deserted. A playground on the Gotthard route on March 21, 2020. (Keystone/Gian Ehrenzeller) Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

The Federal Terrace in Bern next to parliament has been closed to prevent people from gathering there amid the coronavirus epidemic, March 20, 2020. (Keystone/Peter Klaunzer) Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Many people across Switzerland, confined or working at home because of the coronavirus, came out onto balconies and windows at 12.30pm on March 20 , clapping and expressing their thanks and solidarity with the country’s health workers. (Keystone / Alexandra Wey) Keystone / Alexandra Wey

A poster of the cancelled "Zermatt Unplugged music festival" in front of the Matterhorn near the ski resort, in Zermatt, March 18, 2020. The Swiss authorities proclaimed on 16 March a state of emergency in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus and (Covid-19) All entertainment is banned. (Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott) Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

Due to the quickly spreading coronavirus in Switzerland, schools close thoughout the country with short notice on March 16 2020. (Keystone/Urs Flüeler) Keystone/Urs Flüeler

A civil protection officer tests a man for possible fever at the entrance of the Moncucco hospital in Lugano, March 17, 2020. (Keystone/Alessandro Crinari) Keystone/Alessandro Crinari

Lockdown. Restaurants closed at Zurich airport, Switzerland, on March 17, 2020. The Federal Council has announced that all shops, markets, restaurants, bars as well as entertainment and recreational facilities must close due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Keystone / Alexandra Wey) Keystone / Alexandra Wey

Sihlcity shopping centre in Zurich is empty on March 17 after the government's decision on a lockdown. Restaurants, bars, clubs and many shops will remain closed for at least a month. (KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza) Ennio Leanza/Keystone

An empty classroom in canton Nidwalden, central Switzerland, on March 16. (KEYSTONE/Urs Flüeler) Urs Flueeler

A woman wearing a mask at Zurich Airport on March 14. (KEYSTONE/Ennio Leanza) Keystone / Ennio Leanza

A man wears a protection mask in the church of Sant'Antonio Abate in Lugano, near the Italian border, on March 5. (KEYSTONE/Ti-Press/Alessandro Crinari) Keystone / Alessandro Crinari

A view from the coronavirus isolation ward at Lucerne hospital on March 5. (KEYSTONE/Urs Flüeler) Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Children at a school in the village of Stabio, near the Italian border, were given information material on the virus on March 4, (KEYSTONE/Ti-Press/Alessandro Crinari) Keystone / Alessandro Crinari

The number of foreign tourists, especially from China, has dropped significantly since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. Seen here is a usually busy street in the city of Lucerne on March 4. (KEYSTONE/Urs Flüeler) Keystone / Urs Flueeler

Carnival goers on March 3 swap their carnival masks for protection masks at the market place in Basel after the authorities had cancelled gatherings. (KEYSTONE/Georgios Kefalas) Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

Magdalena Martullo-Blocher, a parliamentarian from the Swiss People's Party, was reprimanded for defying a ban on masks in the House of Representatives on March 2. (KEYSTONE/Alessandro della Valle) Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

Home Affairs Minister Alain Berset disinfects his hands at the spring session of parliament in Bern on March 2. (KEYSTONE/Alessandro della Valle) Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle

Some groups, like this one dressed as virus on March 2, defied a ban on carnival gatherings in the streets of Basel. (KEYSTONE/Georgios Kefalas) Keystone / Georgios Kefalas

The 90th Geneva International Motor Show, pictured on February 28, was cancelled. (KEYSTONE/Salvatore di Nolfi) Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

A crowdless ice hockey match between HC Ambri-Piotta and HC Davos on February 28. (KEYSTONE/Ti-Press/Samuel Golay) Keystone / Samuel Golay

Two employees set up a Covid-19 triage station at Bern's university hospital on February 28. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex) Keystone / Anthony Anex

View of abandoned tents after the carnival in Ticino, which had been cancelled owing to reports of coronavirus infections in the canton, on February 27. (KEYSTONE/Ti-Press/Samuel Golay) Keystone / Samuel Golay

Bruce Aylward, leader of the WHO-China joint mission on Covid-19, offers an elbow instead of a handshake at the end of a press conference at the WHO headquarters in Geneva on February 25. (KEYSTONE/Salvatore Di Nolfi) Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

Officials including Daniel Koch (left), head of communicable diseases at the Federal Office of Public Health, catch up on developments during a news conference at the government's media centre in Bern on January 28. (KEYSTONE/Anthony Anex) Keystone / Anthony Anex

Plans to re-open borders with Germany, Austria and France by June 15 were confirmed on May 27 by the government. There are, however, no immediate plans to re-open the border with Italy, one of the epicentres of the crisis in Europe.

As part of border easing measures, on May 27 the government announced that it aims to restore free movement of people with other European Schengen zone member countries by July 6. Travel from outside the Schengen zone is still not allowed. A decision is expected to be taken on July 6 in cooperation with Schengen member states.

For now only Swiss citizens, Swiss residents, those entering the country for professional reasons (e.g., those who work here and have a permit to prove it), and those transiting through, can enter. A first easing of the border situation was announced on April 29, taking effect from May 11. Among other measures, the immigration authorities plan to start processing certain applications for work permits and family reunification filed by late March 2020. All such applications will be processed starting June 8.

The government announced in mid-April that fines would be imposed on those who travel to neighbouring countries for cross-border shopping.

The risk of contracting the new coronavirus in Switzerland is currently moderate, according to the Health Office. The government advises against all non-urgent travel in Switzerland and abroad.

The number of cases still puts Switzerland among the most affected countries in Europe in terms of known cases; current figures from around the world can be found here.

In order to prevent and slow down the spread of the virus as much as possible, people known to be affected have been isolated. The government reintroduced a strategy of contact tracing in May.

Anyone who has been in close contact with a sick person, i.e. less than two metres away for more than 15 minutes, must also remain in quarantine for two weeks.

Those worried about a possible infection are advised to phone the doctor’s office first, rather than showing up in person. The cost of a test (CHF180) will be reimbursed by basic health insurance, the health office announced in early March.

The authorities recommend a certain amount of “social distancing” – i.e, when standing in a queue, for example, to keep a certain distance from those around you.

Recommendations for the world of work have also been issued, such as not travelling at rush hour and working from home when possible.

Swiss International Air Lines has significantly reduced its flight schedule. Check on the SWISS website for details.

Under the Swiss Abroad Act, Swiss nationals living abroad cannot claim the right to an organised departure from a crisis area.

However, after the government requested that Swiss travellers return to the country as soon as possible, the foreign ministry urged tourists to register with a special travel app and chartered flights to repatriate stranded citizens.

It was the biggest-ever repatriation operation of Swiss nationals. Most Swiss stranded abroad have since managed to return to Switzerland, according to the foreign ministry. Nearly 7,000 people, including some 4,000 Swiss nationals, were repatriated on over 30 flights arranged by the Swiss authorities.

All Swiss representations abroad remain accessible to Swiss citizens, and its helpline of the ministry is operational.

swissinfo.ch is keeping this story updated daily with numbers of confirmed cases and deaths, as well as any new significant measures taken by the cantonal and federal authorities. Further sources, which we also use and which may be useful to readers, include:

The State Secretariat for Migration: updated information on the situation at the Swiss borders, with a helpline to answer questions about refusal of entry into Switzerland and the exceptions.



The Swiss foreign ministry: information in French, German and Italian about the situation regarding foreign travel and the steps to be followed by Swiss citizens going abroad.

The Federal Office for Public Health (FOPH): live updates of the national situation, as well as recommendations, public safety measures, and details of upcoming announcements.

The World Health Organization (WHO): information on the origins and nature of Covid-19, as well as the global situation and travel advice.

Johns Hopkins University: a global map that tracks the number of cases and fatalities by country.



Follow SWI swissinfo.ch here, on Facebook, and on Twitter for timely updates on the situation in Switzerland.