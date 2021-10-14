Crowds allowed to return to Swiss ski races

Spectators get into the mood in Adelboden in pre-Covid times Keystone / Lukas Lehmann

World Cup events for snow sports will again be open to spectators in Switzerland. Access for the 2021-2022 season will be restricted to people with a Covid certificate.

This content was published on October 14, 2021 - 15:32

Keystone-SDA/ts

“The primary objective of Swiss-Ski and the Swiss World Cup organisers – in this second World Cup season held under difficult circumstances – is to ensure the smooth running of the competitions,” the national ski association said in a statementExternal link on Thursday.

The public “and with it the much-missed fan atmosphere” will make a comeback for competitions in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, snowboarding, skicross, freeskiing and telemark skiing, it said.

In addition to fan stands, such as the famous grandstand in the finish area in Adelboden, the public will be able to enjoy Fan Villages, like the one in Wengen, as well as VIP hospitality services and party tents at the various venues.

The plan is also for the medal ceremonies to be open to the public. Event organisers will soon be launching or have already started advance ticket sales via their usual channels.

“The Covid-19 certificate requirement that has been in force for other sporting events for a few weeks has proved its worth. We are therefore optimistic about the 2021-22 World Cup season,” said Hannes Hofer, head of Swiss-Ski World Cup marketing.

Since September 13, Swiss residents have had to show a Covid certificate (which provides proof of vaccination, recovery or a recent negative test result) to access indoor spaces like restaurants, bars and museums.

Swiss-Ski and the organisers of World Cup events in Switzerland said they would remain in close contact with the cantonal and federal authorities. Adjustments to the spectator concept are possible depending on the development of the pandemic in Switzerland, they said.