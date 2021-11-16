Do we need to decolonize aid?

Decolonization has become a buzzword of late, especially in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement and the toppling of statues of figures tied to a nation's colonial past.

Humanitarian work is also being more closely scrutinized. What does it tell us about our colonial history?

Imogen Foulkes is joined in this episode by policy experts and aid workers.

"If we were to think of aid as a form of reparation, as a form of social justice for historical and continuing harm," says Lata Narayanaswamy of the Politics of Global Development faculty at Leeds University.



"Headquarters trusted me to come out and within 72 hours produce a document that will decide the expenditure of several million dollars. But never asked any of the people who have been day in, day out in that hospital," adds Tammam Aloudat of the Global Health Centre at the Graduate Institute Geneva.

