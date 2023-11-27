European Court dismisses Swiss unions' claim against Covid-era demonstration ban

A Labour Day march in Geneva on May 1, 2023. The Geneva trade unions brought their complaint to the European Court after their planned Labour Day march in May 2020 was cancelled due to a ban on demonstrations as part of anti-Covid measures. © Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

read aloud pause

X

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) will not intervene in a complaint brought by trade unions in Geneva over a ban on demonstrations introduced in Switzerland during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Grand Chamber of the Court issued its decision on Monday.

This content was published on November 27, 2023 - 16:16

Keystone-SDA

It ruled that a complaint brought by the umbrella organisation of Geneva trade unions, the CGAS, was inadmissible. The Grand Chamber ruled that the CGAS had not exhausted all legal remedies in Switzerland before it turned to the ECtHR.

In March 2022, the first instance of the ECtHR had ruled that the ban on demonstrations during the pandemic constituted a violation of the freedom of assembly and association under the European Convention on Human Rights.

+ European court rules against Swiss anti-Covid demo ban

At the time, the first ECtHR chamber concluded that the ban on gatherings of people in public spaces imposed by the Swiss government in mid-March 2020 was not proportionate to the objectives pursued. The Geneva trade unions filed a complaint because they had been banned from holding a Labour Day procession on May 1, 2020.

After the first-instance decision in 2022, the Swiss government had requested that the case be sent to the Grand Chamber.

Send us your input Do you have more questions about this story?

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

Articles in this story Do you have more questions about this story?

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative