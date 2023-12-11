Eurovision singer and big news stories top Swiss Google searches in 2023
Singer Remo Forrer, the Credit Suisse bank, and the AI software ChatGPT shot up the list of most-searched items on Google in Switzerland this year.
Google’s Year in Review, published on Monday, includes nine lists and shows which topics have seen the biggest increase in search queries over the last twelve months.
ChatGPT’s software, Credit Suisse shares and the war in Israel and Gaza dominated the headlines and searches, according to the US firm.
The most-searched Swiss people were meanwhile Eurovision participant Remo Forrer, football player Yann Sommer and tennis player Stan Wawrinka.
Internationally, the Swiss were particularly interested in the French comedian Pierre Palmade, Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and influencer Andrew Tate, according to Google.
Finally, the most frequently asked questions included “What is ChatGPT?”, “How many museums are there in Switzerland?”, “What is an Alle alle?” (it is a small duck) and “Why were fake lashes invented?”
