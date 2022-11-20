Far-right extremists set off firecrackers at Basel train station

The neo-Nazi group Junge Tat organised a protest against pandemic-related measures in Bern earlier this year. © Keystone / Anthony Anex

Six members of the far-right Junge Tat movement unfurled a banner and set off firecrackers on the roof of Basel’s main train station on Sunday. Police later took them into custody.

This content was published on November 20, 2022 - 18:21

Keystone-SDA/gw

Cantonal police said it had received multiple messages reporting that a group of people wearing dark hooded sweatshirts were climbing onto the station roof shortly before midday. The large banner featured the words “Kriminelle abschieben” (Deport criminals), along with the website address for the movement.

After refusing to remove their masks, the six were taken to the police station for an identity check. The perpetrators will be charged with trespassing and other offences, police said.

Last month the same group had attempted to disrupt a demonstration in Zurich during which drag queens were reading books to children.

Junge Tat is a recently-created neo-Nazi group that organised a protest against pandemic-related measures in Bern earlier this year. It also tried to disrupt an LGBTQ church service at Zurich Pride events in June.

The federal police, Fedpol, is said to be monitoring the group’s activities and keeping the European Union’s police force, Europol, informed of their findings.

