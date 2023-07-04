Federer wows Wimbledon – without racket

Federer receives applause from the 15,000-strong Centre Court crowd, including the Princess of Wales (left), his wife (right) and his parents (behind) © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

Retired Swiss tennis great Roger Federer made a surprise appearance on his favourite stage to the delight of Centre Court ticket holders at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

This content was published on July 4, 2023

Reuters/ts

Federer, whose 20 grand slam singles titles include a record eight at Wimbledon, retired last year at the age of 41. Many people regard him as the greatest player of all time.

With his long-time rival Rafa Nadal also absent this year as he tries to regain his fitness and Serena Williams also retired, Wimbledon is missing some of its most popular players.

But even without his racket, Federer had the crowd in London drooling during a short video presentation played on the scoreboards before defending women’s favourite Elena Rybakina took to the court for her opening match.

The film captured Federer’s glittering Wimbledon career, from his first title on July 6, 2003 – almost exactly 20 years ago – to his last in 2017.

Federer, wearing a cream blazer, took his seat in the Royal Box alongside his wife Mirka and the Princess of Wales as the 15,000-capacity crowd gave him a standing ovation that lasted several minutes.

