Female lynx Sofia killed by poachers in Austria

Sofia (not pictured) had wandered over the Italian border into Austria Keystone / Beldad

One of two lynx relocated from Switzerland to the Italian Alps in spring to boost the species’ population in the region has been shot by poachers.

This content was published on October 12, 2023 - 11:56

Keystone-SDA

Sofia, a female, was found dead in Carinthia, southern Austria, having crossed the Italian border.

A forensic examination revealed the presence of projectile particles: Sofia had been poached, the Kora Foundation for Wildlife Management in canton Bern said on Wednesday, condemning the act.

The Austrian police are conducting the investigation and are not providing any details at present.

Sofia was captured at the beginning of March in the Delémont district and placed in a quarantine station. After a few weeks, she was transported to and released in Italy, as part of a “relocation” project, before migrating to Austria where she was killed. The loss of Sofia is significant, as she would have been essential for strengthening the population, Kora said.

The second Swiss lynx tracked as part of the project is still being monitored using a GPS collar, says the foundation.

