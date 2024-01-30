Fifty wolves shot over two months in Swiss cull

A poster with the words "Protect farm animals and humans. Regulate wolves" on a barn wall near Zweisimmen, canton Bern, on August 29, 2023. © Keystone / Peter Klaunzer

read aloud pause

X

Some 50 wolves, including two entire packs, were shot as part of a two-month cull authorised by the Swiss authorities, environmental groups said on Tuesday.

This content was published on January 30, 2024 - 17:04

RTS

The adopted Swiss hunting ordinance has had "serious consequences", said Bird Life Switzerland, the Swiss Wolf Group, Pro Natura and the WWF on Tuesday in a press releaseExternal link . “The wolf, which is protected by law, has been demoted to the rank of pest,” they declared.

The number of wolves shot is based on statistics published by the cantons, said Pro Natura's information manager, Nicolas Wüthrich. This is a rough estimate that will be refined when final cantonal figures are available.

+ Swiss environment minister rejects criticism of wolf culling

The four nature protection organisations regret that "expeditious regulation of wolves" has been favoured over the protection of herds. This is despite the fact that recent protection measures were “effective” in reducing the number of animals killed by wolves. Figures show that 80% of wolf attacks take place on unprotected herds, the organisations say.

The groups pointed out that 23 gray wolves were shot although they only killed five sheep. They called these shootings “abnormalities” and “absolutely disproportionate measures”. They also criticised the shooting greenlight for the Valais Nanztal pack which had mainly attacked livestock in an unprotected situation.

+ Could Switzerland's law on wolf culling be a model for Europe?

As part of the implementation of an amendment to Swiss hunting law, the Federal Office for the Environment authorised five cantons to cull twelve wolf packs at the end of November.

The shootings involving seven packs of wolves - three in canton Valais and four in canton Graubünden - were suspended after an appeal filed in mid-December with the Federal Administrative Court.

+ Swiss wolf culls suspended until court reaches verdict

Pro Natura, WWF, Bird Life Switzerland and the Swiss Wolf Group, which lodged the appeal, argued that the strategy of the federal government and the cantons to authorise the killings is disproportionate. They stress the important role of the wolf in the forest ecosystems.

“In most cantons there is a desire and professional skills for balanced work” with regard to wolves, say the organisations. They urge the federal office to open a consultation on the hunting ordinance “in due form” and “based on the facts”.

The office announced that the Federal Council would launch a consultation in spring on the second part of the ordinance relating to the modification of Swiss hunting law.

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link. End of insertion

External Content Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you. Daily news Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox. Daily Email The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed. I consent to the use of my data for the SWI swissinfo.ch newsletter. Subscribe

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative