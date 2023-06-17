Final stages of Tour de Suisse marred by tragic accident

The Tour de Suisse making its way up the Furka pass earlier this week. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

After the fatal crash of Swiss rider Gino Mäder on an Alpine descent on Thursday, the last two stages of the Tour de Suisse race will go ahead as planned this weekend, but without several teams.

June 17, 2023

Organisers said on Friday that the decision to finish the week-long race had been taken after consultations with Mäder’s family, with the teams competing in the event, and with race staff.

26-year-old Mäder crashed into a ravine while descending the Albula pass towards the end of Thursday’s stage, in circumstances which are still unclear. He was resuscitated by doctors and flown to hospital, but died on Friday.

Friday’s stage was subsequently neutralised, with cyclists riding the last 30km of the planned route in a cortege formation, in homage to the deceased.

Mäder’s team, Bahrain Victorious, meanwhile said on Friday it was pulling out of the rest of the race.

Swiss team Tudor Pro Cycling also said on Saturday it would not be riding the final two stages, as did Belgian team Intermarché-Circus-Wanty.

“Under these difficult circumstances we feel it is the human way to respect the feelings of our riders and pay respect to Gino,” Tudor Pro Cycling wrote on Twitter.

Saturday’s stage of the Tour de Suisse is a 184km route between Tubach and Weinfelden in northeastern Switzerland. The race wraps up on Sunday with a 26km time trial stage near St Gallen.

