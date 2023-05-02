First law banning conversion therapies passed in Switzerland

Neuchâtel, in western Switzerland, is the 16th-biggest of the 26 cantons, by population. Keystone / Alessandro Della Bella

Neuchâtel has become the first of the 26 cantons to pass a law banning conversion therapies. A similar motion at the national level is pending in parliament.

The law passed on Tuesday by Neuchâtel’s cantonal parliament will make it illegal to propose treatment to modify sexual orientation. Inciting others to change their gender identity will also become a criminal offence, punishable by a fine.

“This is a really strong signal. These practices, which we hope are very infrequent, are extremely damaging for those concerned. They have devastating effects because they are based on the mistaken idea that homosexuality or transgender identities are sicknesses that need to be cured,” said Florence Nater, a cantonal government minister.

Authorities in Neuchâtel say it is difficult to gauge the extent of the problem there, since no statistics are available.

At the Swiss level, some 14,000 people are estimated to have undergone some form of conversion therapy.

Such procedures are banned in various countries, including Germany and France. In Switzerland, several cantons have passed motions, but not yet laws, in favour of such a ban – as has one of the two houses of parliament at the national level.

