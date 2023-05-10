First pelican chicks born in Basel for almost 20 years

The chicks are born without any plumage and only develop fluffy down feathers after a few days or weeks Zoo Basel

Three great white pelican chicks hatched at Basel Zoo at the end of April – the first brood since 2004. The zoo described the offspring as a “small sensation”.

The chicks are fed pre-digested fish porridge by their parents. In pelicans, the eggs are incubated by both parents. The chicks are born without any plumage and only develop fluffy down feathers after a few days or weeks, the zoo said in a statementExternal link on Wednesday.

Since the previous brood almost 20 years ag the pelicans have repeatedly courted, fought over nesting material and started to build nests. They also showed off their “courting attire”, such as developing a hen’s-egg-sized bump on their bills, growing long decorative feathers on their head and having brightly coloured faces. The pelicans laid eggs, but no chicks ever hatched.

Basel Zoo cites several reasons why the great white pelicans have decided to breed now. Since the end of 2021 they have shared the facility with the Dalmatian pelicans.

“The somewhat larger, grey birds with a funny hairdo were supposed to encourage long-time Basel Zoo residents the great white pelicans to breed,” the zoo said. Dalmatian pelicans start nesting even in a small colonies; great white pelicans prefer to do this in large colonies.

Basel Zoo also said protective measures for bird flu could also have had an influence on the breeding mood. Since November 2022 the birds have been living together in a relatively “cosy” enclosure. This could have contributed to both pelican species building nests.

Although the protective measures were lifted nationwide on May 1, the protective enclosure will remain in place until further notice so as not to disturb the birds during their breeding process.

The group now comprises 16 great white pelicans plus three chicks and six Dalmatian pelicans.

