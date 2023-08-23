© Keystone / Christian Beutler

read aloud pause

X

This content was published on August 23, 2023 - 13:34

German, Italian, French, Romansh. Four national languages and yet, when German- and French-speaking Swiss meet, it is not uncommon that they communicate in another language: English.

In our new offer "dialogue", we have put together a selection of articles on Switzerland's multilingualism. Enjoy reading them! And join our debate on the question "four languages, or English for all?" afterwards.

>>> Click here to go to "dialogue":

"dialogue": Join the discussion! With our new offer, called "dialogue", you can experience news and debate in a new way. Discuss relevant topics - in English or any of the Swiss national languages. We take care of the translation work. Every week, an editorial team with members from all across of Switzerland selects a new topic for you to discuss with other users. You will also learn interesting facts from all regions of Switzerland and will be able to compare where you stand on the respective topic with what others said in our "How are you, Switzerland?" survey earlier this year. End of insertion

Articles in this story Diese Woche steht bei "dialog" die Vielsprachigkeit der Schweiz im Fokus.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative