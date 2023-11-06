Four out of ten Swiss residents have migration background
The percentage of Swiss residents over 15 with a migration background rose by 1% to reach the 40% mark last year, new figures reveal.
Federal Statistical Office figures published on Monday show that in 2022 2,951,000 permanent residents were of migrant origin in 2022.
Nearly 80% of these people were born abroad and are therefore part of the first generation (2,342,000 people).
+ Two-thirds of Swiss voters concerned about immigration, says survey
Of the 2,951,000 permanent residents with a migrant background, 38% have Swiss nationality. The most common foreign nationalities are Italian (10%), German (9%), Portuguese (7%), French (4%), Kosovar (3%) and Spanish (3%).
+ Immigration: foreign resident population increases by 47,200
The term migration background applies to those without a Swiss passport, those who have become Swiss and those who were born in Switzerland to parents who were born abroad.
How we work
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. You can find them hereExternal link.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look hereExternal link, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.chExternal link.End of insertion
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.