Political debates and everyday exchanges can sometimes feel like they are getting harsher. Do you agree? Is constructive debate still possible these days? How can this be achieved? Join our discussion on this issue on ‘dialogue’, a platform created by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC).

This content was published on December 1, 2023 - 10:00

Simone Fassora, RSI

The Israeli-Palestinian war ignites passions and intense discussions. It can be difficult to maintain reasoned debate and nuanced perspectives when there are such strong and deeply entrenched opinions.

This is just one example of what some perceive as an ongoing shift in the way we communicate and debate with each other, whether it be in private, on social media or in politics. For some people, there is no room for different opinions and each discussion is a battle that must be won.

Even in Switzerland, the nation of consensus par excellence, the tone of certain debates is getting harsher. Threats and insults against elected representatives have become more common, and in politics, discussions have become more aggressive, including the use of personal attacks.

The overall situation is not helped by “echo chambers” on social media, where the most extreme opinions are reinforced, or by the ongoing discussion about “cancel culture”, which some see as a call for accountability and others view as a form of censorship.

To gain insight into this complex topic, “dialogue” offers you a selection of articles from across Switzerland, translated into the four national languages and English.

Our editorial team uses artificial intelligence (AI) to translate both the articles and the multilingual debate. You can join the discussion using your national language or English and discuss with people from across Switzerland as well as with Swiss citizens living abroad. Our question this week: Are we still allowed to say what we think?

Over 57,000 people took part in the SBC survey “How are you, Switzerland?” this spring. The results show that the respondents would like to see more tolerance towards the opinions of others, but at the same time they feel that people are too easily offended. A significant minority thinks that you should be able to say what you want, even is this might offend others. Find out, where you stand:

What is "dialogue"?

The editorial offering aims to promote dialogue between the different regions of the country and the Swiss Abroad without language barriers.

