Geneva to ban smoking in some outdoor public places

Around one in four people in Switzerland smokes – a stable trend over the past decade – while the figure is slightly higher among 15- to 24-year-olds (31.7%). Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi

read aloud pause

X

From June 1, smoking will be banned in some outdoor locations in Geneva, including bus stops, playgrounds, and outside schools.

This content was published on May 5, 2023

RTS/sb

The government has modified the law on smoking in public places to protect the population, and especially young people, by creating “healthy outdoor environments that are smoke-free”, it said.

Smoking will be banned within a nine-metre perimeter of playgrounds, schools and day-care centres in Geneva. Smoking zones will be created at least nine metres from outdoor swimming pools, and it will be forbidden to smoke at local bus stops.

The Geneva parliament agreed to this change in January 2022. But they decided not to extend the ban to restaurant and café terraces. Anyone caught breaking the law will be liable to a CHF100-1,000 fine.

+ Does smoking in public affect Swiss tourism?

Around one in four people in Switzerland smokesExternal link – a stable trend over the past decade – while the figure is slightly higher among 15- to 24-year-olds (31.7%). Research shows that most adult smokers (57%) began when they were minors.

+ Experts warn of rising nicotine consumption among Swiss teenagers

Since 1 May 2010, smoking has been banned in Switzerland in enclosed areas when they are open to the public or serve as a workplace for more than one person. It is forbidden to smoke in restaurants, public buildings, and offices. Smoking is also forbidden on public transport. Smoking is permitted in separate smoking rooms, outdoors and in private homes.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative