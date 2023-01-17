Healthcare study calls for more doctors, better conditions for nurses

Staff shortages affect nurses, doctors and other health professionals in Switzerland. © Keystone / Gaetan Bally

Action is needed to address staff shortages in the Swiss healthcare system, as well as better coordination between cantons and the government, according to researchers at the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW).

The recommendations come in a new study released on Tuesday which examines the resilience of the Swiss healthcare system for the first time since the pandemic.

“As the pandemic subsides and new crises emerge, all stakeholders must work together to ensure that our healthcare system can withstand future shocks and stresses in the long term,” ZHAW health economist Simon Wieser said in a statement on Tuesday.

The healthcare system is well staffed compared to other OECD countries and the sector is comparatively well paid, the researchers found. Nevertheless, there are shortages of doctors, nurses and other professionals.

The research team recommends improving working conditions for nurses, which would help to discourage them from reducing their working hours or quitting the profession early. The researchers also call for more doctors to be trained.

They further urge better coordination between cantons and the federal government and between service areas, such as healthcare after hospital discharge. One of the main reasons for poor coordination could lie in the fact that Switzerland lags behind most comparable countries in setting up digital health platforms, said the authors.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted an increased need for coordination between the federal government and the cantons,” said co-author Matthias Maurer.

The study is part of a scientific project involving more than 20 countries. The report draws on recent research and health data, as well as interviews with stakeholders.

