Henk batters Switzerland with strong winds

A gust of 140km/h was measured on the Säntis © Keystone / Gian Ehrenzeller

Storm Henk, which hit the UK and Denmark, also shook up Switzerland on Wednesday.

This content was published on January 4, 2024 - 10:06

Keystone-SDA

A gust of 140km/h was measured in the evening on the Säntis mountain, northeastern Switzerland. The wind also blew hard on the plains, with 118km/h recorded at Egolzwil in canton Lucerne.

The strongest winds appeared in the evening in many places as a line of showers passed through, MeteoSwiss said on social media. In addition to the Säntis, the strongest gusts, mainly from the southwest and west, were recorded at the Chasseral (Bern, 136km/h) and the Hörnli (Zurich, 125km/h).

Gusts were also strong at lower altitudes, notably at Cressier (106km/h), Oron (105km/h) and Neuchâtel (104km/h). According to the meteorologists, the wind should diminish during the course of Thursday.

+ Storm Frederico rips through Switzerland

One death in England

Before hitting Switzerland, storm Henk claimed one life in the UK, killing a man when a tree fell on his vehicle in southwest England. A woman was also injured when a tree fell in London.

According to the Energy Networks Association, which collates data from all electricity suppliers, around 10,000 customers were still without power early on Wednesday. The rail network was also severely disrupted, with numerous delays and cancellations.

The strongest gusts were recorded on Tuesday afternoon on the Isle of Wight, in the south of England, where the wind reached 150km/h.

