This content was published on October 25, 2019 11:05 AM

Ruedi Lüthy gives regular training sessions to medical staff at the Newlands Clinic in Harare, Zimbabwe

(Ruedi Lüthy Foundation/Pia Zanetti)

Ruedi Lüthy, a Swiss doctor who cares for HIV patients in Zimbabwe, has won an award from the International Society for Human Rights.

Lüthy external linkreceived the 2019 Swiss human rights award from the Swiss branch of the International Society for Human Rights (ISHR)external link, it was announced on Friday. external link

After 20 years combating HIV/Aids in Switzerland, during which time he founded the Zurich Lighthouse hospice for terminally ill patients, Lüthy moved to Zimbabwe in 2003 to set up a foundation and the Newlands clinic in Harare that has helped thousands of people suffering from HIV.

Today, over 6,500 HIV patients from the poorest backgrounds receive medical help at the clinic - for life.

“With his great commitment and knowledge, Ruedi Lüthy makes a special contribution to human rights because he gives hope to countless young people and their families and gives them back the right to a self-determined life,” the ISHR said.

He will receive the prize at an official ceremony in Bern on December 7. Previous laureates include the Dalaï Lama, Cornelio Sommaruga, the former president of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the humanitarian charity Swiss Solidarity, former cabinet minister Adolf Ogi, former Swiss prosecutor Dick Marty and Swiss ambassador Heidi Tagliavini.



swissinfo.ch/sb

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram