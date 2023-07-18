Hundreds evacuated due to forest fire in Swiss Alps

Not a pretty sight: the flames above the municipality of Bitsch on Monday. © Keystone / Jean-christophe Bott

read aloud pause

X

Several mountain villages have been evacuated due to a forest fire in the country’s southern Valais region. Efforts to bring the blaze under control are ongoing.

This content was published on July 18, 2023

Keystone-SDA/Reuters/dos

Other language: 1 ( en original) Português (pt) Centenas de pessoas são evacuadas devido a incêndio florestal nos Alpes suíços

The fire above Bitsch, a municipality in canton Valais, started on Monday and spread rapidly, fanned by strong winds, to cover an area of some 100 hectares.

Over 200 residents of villages including Oberried and Ried-Mörel have been evacuated, while other local areas have been warned of possible rockfalls.

+ Swiss forests: threatened by forest fires, drought, and invasive species

Overnight, two helicopters worked to douse the flames, but by Tuesday morning had not been successful in bringing it fully under control.

Three additional helicopters are to be used on Tuesday. Authorities said extinguishing operations are expected to last several days if not weeks.

Local officials added that they had not yet received reports of damage to buildings, nor of harm to any humans due to the fire.

+ In July 2022, dry and hot weather led to bans on barbecues and fireworks

Authorities said it was still too early to say what caused the fire.

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative