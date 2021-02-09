Covid 19: When hindsight is 20-20

It’s a year since Covid 19 went global, and we all headed into lockdown. In this episode Imogen Foulkes revisits some eerily prescient interviews she did one year ago. What have we learned?

This content was published on February 9, 2021 - 10:00

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC. More about the author

In early 2020, Imogen spoke to health experts Vinh Kim Nguyen of MSF and Margaret Harris of the WHO – and brings us up to date talking to Suerie Moon of Geneva’s Global Health Centre. She asks: what did we think then, what do we know now, and what have we learned?

