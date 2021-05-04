Global treaty: Defending the disappeared

Not knowing the fate of a loved one causes unimaginable heartbreak and anxiety for families. People go missing in wars and natural disasters, but they are also forcibly disappeared. What can families do?

In this episode of Inside Geneva host Imogen Foulkes looks at the United Nations Convention on Enforced Disappearances. How does it work? Does it help prevent disappearances? And why are so many countries reluctant to ratify it?

Imogen is joined by Cordula Droege of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Olivier de Frouville of the UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances, and Aileen Bacalso, President of the International Coalition against Enforced Disappearances.

