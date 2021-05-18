Seeking common ground to battle future pandemics

The 194 members of the World Health Organisation will meet for the annual World Health Assembly from May 24.

The body decides global health policy. What could be more important in this pandemic year? In this episode host Imogen Foulkes looks at the challenges that lie ahead.

Her guests are Suerie Moon of Geneva’s Global Health Centre, Maria Guevara of Medecins sans Frontieres and Thomas Cueni of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers.

